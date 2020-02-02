See All Nurse Midwives in Logan, UT
D'Ann Moon, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of D'Ann Moon, CNM

D'Ann Moon, CNM is a Midwife in Logan, UT. 

D'Ann Moon works at Womens Health and Aesthetics in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

D'Ann Moon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health and Aesthetics
    1515 N 600 E Ste 105, Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2020
    D'Anne is absolutely amazing!! Labor and delivery with her was the very best experience I could have hoped for. She completely supported my desire for a non-medicated birth while using her medical training to make sure that both my baby and I were safe through the whole process. She was there the entire time that I labored in the hospital and was so compassionate and understanding. After having D'Anne deliver my first baby, I am even considering the possibility of driving 45 minutes for her to be my provider for my second baby! Also, she has always been patient with my never-ending questions during appointments and has always taken my concerns very seriously. D'Anne is an angel.
    — Feb 02, 2020
    Photo: D'Ann Moon, CNM
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about D'Ann Moon, CNM.

    About D'Ann Moon, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083659395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    D'Ann Moon, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if D'Ann Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    D'Ann Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    D'Ann Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    D'Ann Moon works at Womens Health and Aesthetics in Logan, UT. View the full address on D'Ann Moon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed D'Ann Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with D'Ann Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with D'Ann Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with D'Ann Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

