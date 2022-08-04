Dr. Starbird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dannel Starbird, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dannel Starbird, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dover Foxcroft, ME.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 900 W Main St, Dover Foxcroft, ME 04426 Directions (207) 564-3411
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor for over 10 years and was active in the field of practice in respect to technigues, changes, debate on what works and doesnt etc. He is/was a genuine person who somehow made professionalism a personal character trait.
About Dr. Dannel Starbird, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780708289
