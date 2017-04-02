Danny Deckard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Danny Deckard, PA
Overview
Danny Deckard, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Danny Deckard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven M Pounders MD PA3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 520-8833
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danny Deckard?
Trew is by far the most committed, thorough, personable and non-judgemental healthcare professional I've ever known. He's authentic and truly cares for his patients well being. I would rate him a 10 on a scale of 1-10 and recommend him to anyone!
About Danny Deckard, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386973451
Frequently Asked Questions
Danny Deckard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danny Deckard works at
3 patients have reviewed Danny Deckard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danny Deckard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danny Deckard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danny Deckard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.