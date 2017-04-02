See All Physicians Assistants in Dallas, TX
Danny Deckard, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

Danny Deckard, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Danny Deckard works at Steven M Pounders MD in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven M Pounders MD PA
    3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 520-8833

Apr 02, 2017
Trew is by far the most committed, thorough, personable and non-judgemental healthcare professional I've ever known. He's authentic and truly cares for his patients well being. I would rate him a 10 on a scale of 1-10 and recommend him to anyone!
Dachshund Lover in Dallas, TX — Apr 02, 2017
About Danny Deckard, PA

  Physician Assistant (PA)
  English
  1386973451
