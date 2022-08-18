Danny Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danny Mays, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danny Mays, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Fe, NM.
Danny Mays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emergency Specialty Services LLC1650 Hospital Dr Ste 800, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 395-3000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danny Mays?
Danny Mays is exceptional. He takes time to listen, is very knowledgeable, pays attention to details, makes suggestions, discusses options, takes large and small concerns seriously, and follows up/returns calls. Kind, respectful, and appropriately humorous bedside manner too.
About Danny Mays, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740201672
Frequently Asked Questions
Danny Mays accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danny Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danny Mays works at
16 patients have reviewed Danny Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danny Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danny Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danny Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.