Danny Mays, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Danny Mays, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Fe, NM. 

Danny Mays works at IMS Practice Management Group in Santa Fe, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergency Specialty Services LLC
    1650 Hospital Dr Ste 800, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 395-3000
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Danny Mays is exceptional. He takes time to listen, is very knowledgeable, pays attention to details, makes suggestions, discusses options, takes large and small concerns seriously, and follows up/returns calls. Kind, respectful, and appropriately humorous bedside manner too.
    Kendra — Aug 18, 2022
    About Danny Mays, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740201672
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danny Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Danny Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danny Mays works at IMS Practice Management Group in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Danny Mays’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Danny Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danny Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danny Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danny Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

