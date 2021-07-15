See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Daniel Satterfield, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Daniel Satterfield, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Daniel Satterfield works at Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center
    7460 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 903-9360
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 15, 2021
    I don't usually write reviews, but felt compelled to write one for Daniel Satterfield. Very personable. Answered all my questions in a manner I could understand. Asked questions of me so he could determine the extent of my problem. I would definitely recommend Danny Satterfield.
    — Jul 15, 2021
    About Daniel Satterfield, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285141333
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Satterfield works at Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Daniel Satterfield’s profile.

    Daniel Satterfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Satterfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

