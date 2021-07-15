Daniel Satterfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Satterfield, PA
Daniel Satterfield, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Daniel Satterfield works at
Spine & Brain Neurosurgery Center7460 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 903-9360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Daniel Satterfield?
I don't usually write reviews, but felt compelled to write one for Daniel Satterfield. Very personable. Answered all my questions in a manner I could understand. Asked questions of me so he could determine the extent of my problem. I would definitely recommend Danny Satterfield.
About Daniel Satterfield, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285141333
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Satterfield accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Satterfield works at
Daniel Satterfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Satterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.