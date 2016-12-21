Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dante Shaw, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dante Shaw, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lawrenceville, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 750 Longleaf Blvd Ste D, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 556-4226
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaw is excellent! I had been told that he was the perfect therapist for my teenage son and we have not been disappointed. My son looks forward to his appts. and Dr. Shaw has helped us tremendously.
About Dr. Dante Shaw, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841366630
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
