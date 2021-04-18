Daphna Shlomo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Daphna Shlomo, PA-C
Overview
Daphna Shlomo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Daphna Shlomo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Medical With Ucsdh1230 Columbia St Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 232-3500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daphna Shlomo?
Really, she's fantastic! She cares about you!
About Daphna Shlomo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841627411
Frequently Asked Questions
Daphna Shlomo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daphna Shlomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daphna Shlomo works at
5 patients have reviewed Daphna Shlomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daphna Shlomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daphna Shlomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daphna Shlomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.