Daphne Artis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daphne Artis, PSY
Overview
Daphne Artis, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2290 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 680-5132
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Daphne Artis, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114080157
Frequently Asked Questions
Daphne Artis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Daphne Artis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daphne Artis.
