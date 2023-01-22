Daphne Conde, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daphne Conde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daphne Conde, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, NY.
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
When my 99 y/o grandmother had a fall, she thought it was over. Daphne and Dr. Toro made the unbelievable into a reality. She had surgery and was standing within 20 hours post op. They gave her her life back and I am forever grateful for their work and dedication !
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538450986
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers-UMDNJ
Daphne Conde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daphne Conde accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daphne Conde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Daphne Conde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daphne Conde.
