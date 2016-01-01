Daphne Serwatka is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daphne Serwatka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daphne Serwatka
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daphne Serwatka is a Psychotherapist in Boston, MA.
Daphne Serwatka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy800 Boylston St Fl 16, Boston, MA 02199 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daphne Serwatka?
About Daphne Serwatka
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1720598535
Frequently Asked Questions
Daphne Serwatka accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daphne Serwatka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daphne Serwatka works at
Daphne Serwatka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daphne Serwatka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daphne Serwatka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daphne Serwatka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.