Darcy King, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Darcy King, CNM

Darcy King, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Darcy King works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Darcy King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place
    6002 Westgate Blvd Ste 150, Tacoma, WA 98406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Darcy King, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1962832519
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

