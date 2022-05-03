See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Darian Kopp, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Darian Kopp, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University.

Darian Kopp works at Complete Healthcare For Women in Columbus, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Healthcare For Women
    5888 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-4343
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Complete Healthcare for Women
    670 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-4343
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2022
    I don't like going to doctors because I always feel like they are judging me for being big. Darian didn't make me feel that way. She listened to my concerns and helped with my weight loss. My only regret? She is no longer at the place I go to. I would really like to find out where she went.
    Stacy Kinser — May 03, 2022
    About Darian Kopp, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023657442
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Purdue University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hondros College of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darian Kopp, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darian Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darian Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Darian Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darian Kopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darian Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darian Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

