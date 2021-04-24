See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Darla Adams, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Darla Adams, APRN

Darla Adams, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Darla Adams works at Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Darla Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-3800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Darla Adams, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689086860
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Darla Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Darla Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Darla Adams works at Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Darla Adams’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Darla Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darla Adams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darla Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darla Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

