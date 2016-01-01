Dr. Darla Burnett, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darla Burnett, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darla Burnett, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Burnett works at
Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darla Burnett, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548317399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.