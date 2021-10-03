Dr. Capetillo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darla Capetillo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darla Capetillo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Seattle, WA.
Locations
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best therapist I've ever had
About Dr. Darla Capetillo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capetillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Capetillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capetillo.
