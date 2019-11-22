See All Family Doctors in King, NC
Darla Scott, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Darla Scott, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Darla Scott, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in King, NC. 

Darla Scott works at Novant Health Mountainview Medical in King, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Mountainview Medical
    216 Moore Rd, King, NC 27021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7254
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Darla Scott?

    Nov 22, 2019
    Darla was very thorough, explained diagnosis and rationale for treatment options. Friendly and compassionate.
    — Nov 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Darla Scott, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Darla Scott, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Darla Scott to family and friends

    Darla Scott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Darla Scott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Darla Scott, NP.

    About Darla Scott, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1699735209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darla Scott, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darla Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darla Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Darla Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darla Scott works at Novant Health Mountainview Medical in King, NC. View the full address on Darla Scott’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Darla Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darla Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darla Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darla Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.