Darlene Francisco, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Darlene Francisco, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Darlene Francisco works at Jurani Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jurani Clinic
    Jurani Clinic
633 N Decatur Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89107
(702) 327-8867
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Darlene Francisco, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1134692429
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
