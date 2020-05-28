Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darlene Harris, OD is an Optometrist in Anniston, AL.
Darlene Forstyh Harris Od2937 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 235-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From the moment you walk in they make you feel welcome and explain everything that is going on with your eyes. Would not go anywhere else. we love everyone there.
- Optometry
- English
- 1346262177
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.