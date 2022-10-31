Overview

Dr. Darlene Rivera, PHD is a Forensic Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Puerto Rico Hosp and is affiliated with Veterans Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at American Psychology Consultants and Multicultural Services in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.