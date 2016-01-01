Darlene Saucier, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darlene Saucier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Darlene Saucier, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Darlene Saucier, APRN is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They graduated from University Of St. Joseph and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.
Darlene Saucier works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-6965
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Darlene Saucier, APRN
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- English
- 1982866141
Education & Certifications
- University Of St. Joseph
Darlene Saucier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Darlene Saucier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Darlene Saucier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Darlene Saucier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darlene Saucier.
