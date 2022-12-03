Dr. Darrel Lancaster, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrel Lancaster, PHD
Overview
Dr. Darrel Lancaster, PHD is a Psychologist in Olive Branch, MS.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Locations
Baker Clinic Pllc6911 Parkwood Dr, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (662) 893-7135
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My teenage daughter was referred to Dr. Lancaster by her pediatrician. I was surprised that she opened up and talked to him. He seems to really care about his patients.
About Dr. Darrel Lancaster, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1720100738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancaster works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
