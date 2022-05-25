Dr. Wright Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darrel Wright Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Darrel Wright Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
- 1 7557 Rambler Rd Ste 750, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-6554
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Wright for about a year and a half now, and can't say enough good things about him. He is honest, helpful, insightful, and deeply sensitive. He likens his approach to that of a mountain climbing instructor - he lets you climb as best you can on your own, but is quick to offer pointers, advice, and support if you find yourself stuck on a cliff or tangled in your own ropes. He is unafraid of and unapologetic for telling the truth, though he does so with great care. Further, he shares stories from his own life and experience instead of just passively listening, so talking with him feels less like therapy and more like conversation. If you are serious about changing your life, Dr. Wright is your guy.
About Dr. Darrel Wright Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790889954
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.