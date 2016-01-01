See All Nurse Practitioners in Chula Vista, CA
Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP

Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chula Vista, CA. 

Darrell Deguzman works at Chula Vista in Chula Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Janice Baietto, NP
Janice Baietto, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Darrell Deguzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chula Vista
    1061 Tierra del Rey Ste 200, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 498-5454
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Darrell Deguzman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Darrell Deguzman to family and friends

    Darrell Deguzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Darrell Deguzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP.

    About Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245709112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darrell Deguzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Darrell Deguzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darrell Deguzman works at Chula Vista in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Darrell Deguzman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Darrell Deguzman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darrell Deguzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darrell Deguzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darrell Deguzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Darrell Deguzman, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.