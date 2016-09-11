Dr. Kilcup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darrell Kilcup, DC
Overview
Dr. Darrell Kilcup, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Kilcup Chiropractic PC7016 N 27TH AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85051 Directions (602) 864-0304
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely thorough and listens without judgment. He treats everyone with the upmost respect. You are considered a team member of your care. Previous doctors have always treated my opinion as irrelevant. Not Dr Kilcup or his staff. I also highly recommend getting a massage prior to treatment. It was the most beneficial massage I've ever had!
About Dr. Darrell Kilcup, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilcup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilcup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilcup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilcup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.