Darren Kwee, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Darren Kwee, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from Le Moyne College and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.

Darren Kwee works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Community Health Center
    819 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 476-7921
  2. 2
    Crouse Medical Practice
    739 Irving Ave # A100, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 470-5070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Darren Kwee, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indonesian, Malay, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538604053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Le Moyne College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darren Kwee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darren Kwee works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Darren Kwee’s profile.

    Darren Kwee speaks Indonesian, Malay, Mandarin and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Darren Kwee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darren Kwee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darren Kwee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darren Kwee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

