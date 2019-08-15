Darrin Wascher, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darrin Wascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Darrin Wascher, CH
Darrin Wascher, CH is a Chiropractor in Williamsport, PA.
Healthy Living Chiropractic LLC2403 Lycoming Creek Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 494-1133
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
I’ve been adjusted by a dozen plus chiropractors in my time. Good, sad, in between. So I feel qualified to count Darren as a true Master of the craft. I’m a muscular dude and he has no problem identifying, and accurately adjusting the trouble areas. Without all the BS and trivial ‘do nothing’ services the chiropractic centers add to your bill. If your looking for fast (5 minutes) appointments and accurate adjustments Dr Darren is your man. He even takes cash it just doesn’t get any better.
- Chiropractic
- English
Darrin Wascher accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
