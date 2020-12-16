See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Darryl Hardy, NP

Pain Management
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Darryl Hardy, NP

Darryl Hardy, NP is a Pain Management Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Darryl Hardy works at Utah Pain Relief Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Darryl Hardy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Pain Relief Institute
    32 W Winchester St Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 466-7246
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Darryl Hardy, NP

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306320155
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darryl Hardy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darryl Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Darryl Hardy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Darryl Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darryl Hardy works at Utah Pain Relief Institute in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Darryl Hardy’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Darryl Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darryl Hardy.

