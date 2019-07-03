Darryl Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Darryl Horton
Overview of Darryl Horton
Darryl Horton is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Darryl Horton's Office Locations
- 1 7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 201A, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 223-0782
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Darryl Horton?
He’s amazing and very thorough! I’ve never met someone so genuine who shows that they care and truly want you to improve your health. He will walkways be my provider!
About Darryl Horton
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326570615
Frequently Asked Questions
Darryl Horton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Darryl Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darryl Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darryl Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.