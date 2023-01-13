See All Gastroenterologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (104)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. McClendon works at Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Eagle River, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease
    3851 Piper St Ste U466, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5260
  2. 2
    Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease - Eagle River
    17101 Snowmobile Ln Ste 204, Eagle River, AK 99577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5261
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology Clinic
    4048 Laurel St Ste 301, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 524-7650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McClendon?

    Jan 13, 2023
    This was my second colonoscopy with Dr. McClendon. He and his staff are top notch in their field. The staff was very thorough, informative, polite, answered all my questions and followed up with me the next day after the procedure. Dr. McClendon went over everything with me before the procedure also. Very professional and caring. I knew my health was their number one priority. If you have concerns about your health, call Dr. McClendon’s office. You won’t be disappointed.
    Bonnie M Day — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McClendon to family and friends

    Dr. McClendon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McClendon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD.

    About Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013945948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Keesler Med Ctr Usaf
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClendon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClendon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClendon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. McClendon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClendon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daryl McClendon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.