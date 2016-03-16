Datanya Betts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Datanya Betts, NP
Overview of Datanya Betts, NP
Datanya Betts, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Datanya Betts' Office Locations
- 1 3126 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 755-2695
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Datanya is an exceptional doctor. She takes time to explain things to you. She ministers to the whole person. The one thing I like about her is she cares about you as a person. I am glad shes on my team.
About Datanya Betts, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639501539
Frequently Asked Questions
Datanya Betts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Datanya Betts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Datanya Betts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Datanya Betts.
