Dave Cosenza, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dave Cosenza, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX. 

Dave Cosenza works at The Texas Brain & Spine Institute in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Anesthesiology Group Pllc
    8441 State Highway 47, Bryan, TX 77807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dave Cosenza, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538461975
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

