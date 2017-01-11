David Adkins, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Adkins, CH
Overview
David Adkins, CH is a Chiropractor in Brandon, MS.
David Adkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adkins Chiropractic LLC210 Woodgate Dr S Ste D, Brandon, MS 39042 Directions (601) 591-4141
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Adkins?
He is amazing at what he does and very laid back easy to talk to and appointments are easy to make and he works with your schedule
About David Adkins, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265453641
Frequently Asked Questions
David Adkins accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Adkins works at
8 patients have reviewed David Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Adkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.