Dr. Aguilera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Aguilera, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Aguilera, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Clara, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 900 Lafayette St Ste 605, Santa Clara, CA 95050 Directions (408) 244-9552
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilera?
Doctor David Aguilera is a very intelligent caring psychologist. He has helped me throughout difficult times with his knowledge, intelligence and attention to details. He is a very good listener & an effective adviser. His unique sense of humors makes our sessions fun & helpful at the same time. I have never seen any psychologist as helpful and caring as Dr Aguilera. He knows how to empower his patients & help them solve their problems. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Aguilera, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568578805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.