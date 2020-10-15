See All Counselors in Berkeley, CA
David Akullian, MFCC

Counseling
3.7 (6)
Overview

David Akullian, MFCC is a Counselor in Berkeley, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1543 Shattuck Ave Ste 102, Berkeley, CA 94709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 848-4203
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Oct 15, 2020
    Dr Akullian is attentive and easy to trust. I come to him as an individual/adult, but it also helps that he understands generations-long family complexities too.
    About David Akullian, MFCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003964289
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Akullian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed David Akullian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Akullian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Akullian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Akullian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

