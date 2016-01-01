See All Physicians Assistants in San Francisco, CA
Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of David Allen, PA-C

David Allen, PA-C is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in San Francisco, CA. 

David Allen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
David Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 221-0665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
    About David Allen, PA-C

