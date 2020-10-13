See All Family And Marriage Counselors in South Salt Lake, UT
David Allred

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview

David Allred is a Marriage & Family Therapist in South Salt Lake, UT. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

David Allred works at David D. Allred Counseling & Consulting, LLC in South Salt Lake, UT with other offices in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David D. Allred Counseling & Consulting, LLC
    2900 S State St Ste 101, South Salt Lake, UT 84115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 275-6311
  2. 2
    David D. Allred Counseling & Consulting, LLC
    7370 S Creek Rd Ste 204, Sandy, UT 84093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Addiction
Alcohol Related Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Divorce
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About David Allred

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760644942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Allred is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Allred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Allred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed David Allred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Allred.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Allred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Allred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

