See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
David Anderson, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Anderson, PA

Geriatric Medicine
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Anderson, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

David Anderson works at Jordan Ridge Family Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optumcare Jordan Ridge
    6321 S Redwood Rd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 265-2212
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Anderson?

    Mar 16, 2020
    Dave is a great friend and care provider. We have been going to him for about 20 years and he is always on top of anything we have. I strongly recommend him.
    Steve and Kristen — Mar 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Anderson, PA
    How would you rate your experience with David Anderson, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Anderson to family and friends

    David Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Anderson, PA.

    About David Anderson, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356342539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    David Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Anderson works at Jordan Ridge Family Medicine in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on David Anderson’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed David Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Anderson, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.