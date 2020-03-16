David Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Anderson, PA
Overview
David Anderson, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
David Anderson works at
Locations
Optumcare Jordan Ridge6321 S Redwood Rd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 265-2212
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dave is a great friend and care provider. We have been going to him for about 20 years and he is always on top of anything we have. I strongly recommend him.
About David Anderson, PA
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1356342539
David Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed David Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Anderson.
