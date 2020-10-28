David Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Anderson, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of David Anderson, PA
David Anderson, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA.
David Anderson works at
David Anderson's Office Locations
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0900
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dave is an amazing and knowledgeable PA.
About David Anderson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
