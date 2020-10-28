See All Physicians Assistants in San Luis Obispo, CA
David Anderson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small San Luis Obispo, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of David Anderson, PA

David Anderson, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

David Anderson works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

David Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Ella
    1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 549-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Clinic at Posada
    265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-0900
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About David Anderson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649303165
    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Anderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed David Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.