David Baker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

David Baker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

David Baker works at Neuro-Pain Medical Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visiting Nurse Service Incthe
    736 E Bullard Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 437-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Has been very attentive and listens to my complaints. Has been a very good 'provider' and I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing Neurological care.
    — Mar 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Baker, PA-C
    About David Baker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962583740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCSF Fresno, University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University Med Ctr
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Baker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Baker works at Neuro-Pain Medical Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on David Baker’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed David Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

