David Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Ball, MS
Overview
David Ball, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Hanford, CA.
David Ball works at
Locations
-
1
Kings Counseling Center808 N Irwin St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-2819
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Ball?
About David Ball, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1619944246
Frequently Asked Questions
David Ball accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Ball works at
9 patients have reviewed David Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.