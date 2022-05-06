Overview of Dr. David Baptiste, OD

Dr. David Baptiste, OD is an Optometrist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.



Dr. Baptiste works at El Paso Optical Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.