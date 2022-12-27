Overview

David Barney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.



David Barney works at Barney Family Medicine in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.