David Barney, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Barney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.

David Barney works at Barney Family Medicine in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barney Family Medicine
    6690 Crossings Dr SE Ste C, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 600-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Injection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 27, 2022
    Dave has always been amazing! Super kind, patient, and knowledgeable. He always makes sure to explain everything and answer questions
    Kate — Dec 27, 2022
    About David Barney, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437254430
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education &amp; Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Barney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Barney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Barney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Barney works at Barney Family Medicine in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on David Barney’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed David Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Barney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Barney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Barney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

