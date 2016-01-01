See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
David Boley, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Boley, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of David Boley, ARNP

David Boley, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

David Boley works at Ohio Health Group Neuroscience in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hetal Patel, CNP
Hetal Patel, CNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

David Boley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians Columbus - Chatham Ln
    931 Chatham Ln Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Boley?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: David Boley, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with David Boley, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Boley to family and friends

    David Boley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Boley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Boley, ARNP.

    About David Boley, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750602132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Boley, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Boley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Boley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    David Boley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Boley works at Ohio Health Group Neuroscience in Columbus, OH. View the full address on David Boley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed David Boley. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Boley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Boley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Boley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you David Boley, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.