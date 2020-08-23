See All Counselors in Redondo Beach, CA
David Britton, MFT

David Britton, MFT is a Counselor in Redondo Beach, CA. 

David Britton works at Associated Counselors & Therapists in Redondo Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Associated Counselors & Therapists
    1426 Aviation Blvd Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 372-4245
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Aug 23, 2020
    Dr Britton was forthright, called me out on stuff without hesitation but remained kind and friendly through all our appointments. He responded quickly whenever I called and left a message. He has been very helpful to me on my journey to better emotional health!
    Happy Client — Aug 23, 2020
    About David Britton, MFT

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1275655433
    David Britton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Britton works at Associated Counselors & Therapists in Redondo Beach, CA. View the full address on David Britton’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed David Britton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Britton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Britton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Britton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

