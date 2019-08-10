Dr. David Cantor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cantor, PHD
Overview of Dr. David Cantor, PHD
Dr. David Cantor, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Suwanee, GA.
Dr. Cantor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cantor's Office Locations
-
1
Susan K Blank MD LLC5050 Research Ct Ste 800, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 749-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantor?
My son's reading and comprehension improvement is outstanding after neuro therapy. I am grateful for dr. Cantor's advice and professionalism.
About Dr. David Cantor, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1760446090
Education & Certifications
- Bachelors Degree With Distinction In Psychology From The University Of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantor works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.