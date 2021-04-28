See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fairfield, CT
Dr. David Cartwright, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Cartwright, OD

Optometry
4.9 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Cartwright, OD

Dr. David Cartwright, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfield, CT. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Noonan, OD
Dr. Thomas Noonan, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD
Dr. Lisa Carroll, OD
3.0 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Cartwright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 366-8000
  2. 2
    2777 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 975-1818
  3. 3
    63 Hebron Ave Ste E, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 659-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aphakia
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Best's Disease Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myopia, Infantile Severe Chevron Icon
Myopia, Type 6 Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cartwright?

    Apr 28, 2021
    I am a new patient and I was very pleased with Dr. Cartwright’s knowledge, as well as his attention to my concerns.
    — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Cartwright, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Cartwright, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cartwright to family and friends

    Dr. Cartwright's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cartwright

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Cartwright, OD.

    About Dr. David Cartwright, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578979258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cartwright, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cartwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cartwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Cartwright, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.