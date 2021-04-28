Dr. David Cartwright, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cartwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cartwright, OD
Overview of Dr. David Cartwright, OD
Dr. David Cartwright, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfield, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartwright's Office Locations
- 1 1375 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 366-8000
- 2 2777 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1818
-
3
63 Hebron Ave Ste E, Glastonbury, CT 06033
Directions
(860) 659-5900
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cartwright?
I am a new patient and I was very pleased with Dr. Cartwright’s knowledge, as well as his attention to my concerns.
About Dr. David Cartwright, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1578979258
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cartwright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cartwright accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cartwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cartwright speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cartwright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cartwright.
