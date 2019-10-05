Dr. David Clarke, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clarke, PHD
Dr. David Clarke, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Dr. David Clarke13304 Winding Oak Ct, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 930-2927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Clarke for almost a year now and I have never been as strengthened and empowered in such a Biblical way by a counselor as I have been with him. He is a no nonsense, brass tacks kind of guy who tells it like it is and helps you do the things that will get you on track.
About Dr. David Clarke, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851511919
Education & Certifications
- Philhaven Hospital
- Point Loma College
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
