Dr. David A Collazo, DC
Overview
Dr. David A Collazo, DC is a Chiropractor in Arcadia, CA.
Locations
Dr. David A. Collazo DC10 N 1st Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (323) 807-5339
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My very first Chiropractor! He completely changed my life, educated me on how important it is to see a Chiropractor no matter your symptoms/occupation.
About Dr. David A Collazo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1548457344
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collazo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.