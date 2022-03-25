Dr. David Collins, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Collins, DC
Overview
Dr. David Collins, DC is a Chiropractor in Naples, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
HealthQuest Chiropractic & Laser Center2515 Northbrooke Plaza Dr Ste 200, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 514-4004Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
My wife and I have been to many chiropractors over the years. Some have been good, and some have been bad. Recently, both my wife and I needed to find a good chiropractor as I have been having some pain just below my right shoulder blade. It was minor, but bothersome. However, my wife has been having very severe pain for years. She is only able to get through each day by taking a 10 mg hydrocodone tablet three times a day. She decided to come with me to see Doctor Collins as maybe he might help her a little. Most chiropractors charge a high first visit fee and we were pleased to find that Doctor Collins does an exam, an Xray, and an adjustment for only $29.00. This was a plus. To make a long story short, after just that first visit, I my back pain was 50% better, but for my wife, it was like a miracle. She left the office 100% pain free. This is AMAZING, since she never had a pain free day in many years. And now, a week later, and one more adjustment, she remains pain fr
About Dr. David Collins, DC
- Chiropractic
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1962528729
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.