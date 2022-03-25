See All Chiropractors in Naples, FL
Dr. David Collins, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Collins, DC is a Chiropractor in Naples, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Collins works at HealthQuest Chiropractic & Laser Center, Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HealthQuest Chiropractic & Laser Center
    2515 Northbrooke Plaza Dr Ste 200, Naples, FL 34119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 514-4004
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Chronic Pain Management
Electrical Stimulation
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Lower Back Injuries
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Physical Therapy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2022
    Mar 25, 2022

My wife and I have been to many chiropractors over the years. Some have been good, and some have been bad. Recently, both my wife and I needed to find a good chiropractor as I have been having some pain just below my right shoulder blade. It was minor, but bothersome. However, my wife has been having very severe pain for years. She is only able to get through each day by taking a 10 mg hydrocodone tablet three times a day. She decided to come with me to see Doctor Collins as maybe he might help her a little. Most chiropractors charge a high first visit fee and we were pleased to find that Doctor Collins does an exam, an Xray, and an adjustment for only $29.00. This was a plus. To make a long story short, after just that first visit, I my back pain was 50% better, but for my wife, it was like a miracle. She left the office 100% pain free. This is AMAZING, since she never had a pain free day in many years. And now, a week later, and one more adjustment, she remains pain fr
    — Mar 25, 2022
    About Dr. David Collins, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962528729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
