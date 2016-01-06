David Comer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Comer, PA-C
Overview
David Comer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
David Comer works at
Locations
Anant B. Soni MD PA3124 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 782-5451
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
David was my PA at this practice for more than 8 years. Always professional, active listener, conservative approaches. Good plans for short term issues and for long-term solutions. I'm bummed out that he's gone from this practice; had hope to see him one more time before I relocated to Florida.
About David Comer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912050469
Frequently Asked Questions
David Comer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
